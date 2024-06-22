Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 256 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

