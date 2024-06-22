Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 775.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

