Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 247 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.3 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $272.78 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.33 and a 200-day moving average of $251.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

