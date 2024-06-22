Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 3,746 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in UGI by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -365.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

