Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 698 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.0% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 133.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

