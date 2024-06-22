Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,882 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,122,000 after acquiring an additional 470,104 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allegion by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,922,000 after acquiring an additional 153,806 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Allegion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,360,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Up 0.4 %

ALLE opened at $116.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.84. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

