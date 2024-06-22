Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melia Wealth LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 691,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,950,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 296,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

HTGC opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

