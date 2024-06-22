GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN opened at $231.32 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.87 and a 200-day moving average of $256.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

