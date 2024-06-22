GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 26.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $297.54 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

