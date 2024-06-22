GAMMA Investing LLC Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,458 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,290,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 167,675 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $36,288,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 793,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $42.84 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

