GAMMA Investing LLC Has $147,000 Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

