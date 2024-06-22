GAMMA Investing LLC Has $153,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,532,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,326,000 after purchasing an additional 168,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.