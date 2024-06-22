GAMMA Investing LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,727,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9,839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after buying an additional 694,554 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,813,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 809.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after buying an additional 201,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,275,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

ENTG stock opened at $133.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.87. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

