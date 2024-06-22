GAMMA Investing LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $102.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

