GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $75.77 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,579 shares of company stock worth $2,238,595. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

