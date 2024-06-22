GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,713 shares of company stock worth $97,038,313. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

Workday stock opened at $219.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.19. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

