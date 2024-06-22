GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 926 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

