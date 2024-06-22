GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 102.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $79.17 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32.

Insider Activity

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

