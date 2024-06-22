GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Daiwa America

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Daiwa America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEV. BNP Paribas started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.81.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $175.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.29. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $165,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.