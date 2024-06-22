General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $298.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.26. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.25 and a fifty-two week high of $302.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics



General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

