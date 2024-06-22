General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in General Electric by 24,042.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

GE stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.78. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Read Our Latest Report on General Electric

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.