General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

