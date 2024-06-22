Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after acquiring an additional 463,636 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 362,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,520,000 after acquiring an additional 208,079 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 397,578 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

