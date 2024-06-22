Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 161,643 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,643 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $35,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,025,000 after acquiring an additional 80,311 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 722,250 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 819,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,132 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 720,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,004 shares of company stock worth $292,878. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $66.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.