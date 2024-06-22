Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 235,135 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,135 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Asana worth $33,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Asana by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Up 15.0 %

Asana stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $24.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asana

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,462 shares of company stock worth $369,027 over the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.