Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.83

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.83 and last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 13471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

About Gran Tierra Energy

The company has a market capitalization of C$410.74 million, a PE ratio of 109.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.