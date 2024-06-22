Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 134 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,429,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,182,000 after purchasing an additional 87,220 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $167.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.17.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

