Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 190,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $179.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

