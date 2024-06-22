Greenfield Savings Bank Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $483.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $497.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

