Halpern Financial Inc. Purchases 840 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $189.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.