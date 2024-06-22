Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director Sells C$136,070.79 in Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$136,070.79.

Chandra Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Chandra Henry sold 20,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.86, for a total value of C$157,200.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Chandra Henry sold 10,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$76,968.00.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

TSE:HWX opened at C$6.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.88 and a 1-year high of C$8.57.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$134.03 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 36.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7362525 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWX. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

