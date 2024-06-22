HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stake Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,619,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,084 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,307,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,167,000 after acquiring an additional 96,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HealthEquity by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,466,000 after acquiring an additional 108,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,746 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $87.72.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

