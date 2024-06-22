Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 4.5%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 342,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,019,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Hello Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $894.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hello Group by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hello Group by 10,987.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

