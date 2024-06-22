Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 3.4%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.54. 109,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 732,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
Hesai Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
