HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Voya Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.85 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

