HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043,282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,457 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,836,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,451,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,766 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $117,267.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,998.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $54,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $117,267.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,998.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,563,332 shares of company stock worth $683,727,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

