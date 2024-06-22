HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

