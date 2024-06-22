HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 491,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 301,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 173,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

KYN opened at $10.36 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

