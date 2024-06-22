HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,463.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,378.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,280.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,256.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.