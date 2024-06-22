HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 842 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 44,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,002,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $392.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $396.99 and its 200-day moving average is $417.50. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

