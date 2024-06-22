HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,479 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHX stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ChampionX

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.