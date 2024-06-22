HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $230,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 972 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $211.60 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.31.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

