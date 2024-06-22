HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $239,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $11,454,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,202,000 after acquiring an additional 262,003 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $12,417,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $59.51.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CGNX

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.