HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $242,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after buying an additional 10,654,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,262,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,580,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,706,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,555 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

