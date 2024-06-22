HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $251,000 in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,390,000 after acquiring an additional 188,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,762,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,782,000 after acquiring an additional 118,237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 10,622.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 840,653 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,700,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,497,000 after buying an additional 150,567 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 797,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 399,070 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESI opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

