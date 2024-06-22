HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $256,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,336 shares of company stock worth $10,563,314 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $266.75 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.54.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

