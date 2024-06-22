HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $266,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of PPL by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

PPL Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PPL opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. PPL’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

