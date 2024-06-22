HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $270,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.