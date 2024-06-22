HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $271,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 83,495 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $210.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $216.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.44.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

