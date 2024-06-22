HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $286,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WTW opened at $262.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

